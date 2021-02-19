GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Brian Brohm, Purdue's quarterbacks on Day 1

Purdue opened spring ball Friday again with some measure of intrigue at quarterback, where two players with starting experience, plus last year's transfer newcomer, return.

Friday, quarterbacks coach Brian Brohm and QBs Jack Plummer, Aidan O'Connell, Austin Burton and Michael Alaimo met with the media to discuss the spring and more.

See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos of Purdue's Zoom sessions.