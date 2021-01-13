GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Caleb Furst and Fletcher Loyer

FORT WAYNE — In a marquee matchup between two previously unbeaten Fort Wayne teams, Fletcher Loyer's run of fourth-quarter scoring helped lead Homestead to a 72-60 win that was a much closer game than the final score.

Loyer finished with 23 points and five assists for Homestead and Purdue signee Caleb Furst netted 27 with nine rebounds for Blackhawk Christian.

Get a look at both of them in action here In these GoldandBlack.com videos.