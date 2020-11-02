GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Chris Barclay, Purdue players

GoldandBlack.com video: Chris Barclay, Purdue players
Off to a 2-0 start, Purdue hopes to return to the road this weekend for what might be the marquee game of its Big Ten West season — at Wisconsin.
Monday, running backs coach Chris Barclay and players Zander Horvath, Gus Hartwig and Payne Durham met with the media to discuss It.
See what they had to say in these GoldandBlack.com videos of Purdue's Zoom session.
