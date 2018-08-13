GoldandBlack.com video: Chris Barclay, Purdue running backs
Theoretically, Purdue possesses ample depth at running back, but very rarely has that depth translated from paper to practice, because of injuries.
Running backs coach Chris Barclay and some of Purdue's veterans discuss the position here in these FREE GoldandBlack.com videos.
