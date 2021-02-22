GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Chris Barclay, Purdue's running backs on Day 2

Purdue's running back mix may look largely the same next season as it did this season.

Monday, running backs coach Chris Barclay and running backs King Doerue and Da'Joun Hewitt met with the media to discuss the spring and more. (Veteran Zander Horvath had a scheduling conflict.)

See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos of Purdue's Zoom sessions.