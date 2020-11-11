GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: corners coach Greg Brown, Purdue players

GoldandBlack.com video: corners coach Greg Brown, Purdue players
Purdue faces an important early-season game this weekend, as the 2-0 Boilermakers host 3-0 Northwestern, each team looking to make a statement In the seemingly open Big Ten West.
Tuesday, cornerbacks coach Greg Brown and players Jack Sullivan and Jalen Graham met with the media to discuss the game and more.
See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos of Purdue's Zoom sessions.
