GoldandBlack.com video: Fletcher Loyer vs Braden Smith at the FORUM Tip-Off
SOUTHPORT — This past weekend, two of the best guards in Indiana's senior class — and two future Purdue teammates — squared off at the FORUM Tip-Off Classic, with Fletcher Loyer's Homestead team winning a close game over Braden Smith and Westfield.
Get a look at both players in action in these GoldandBlack.com videos.
Videographer: Jordan Jones.
