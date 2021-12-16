 GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Fletcher Loyer vs Braden Smith at the FORUM Tip-Off
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-16 10:53:29 -0600') }} basketball Edit

GoldandBlack.com video: Fletcher Loyer vs Braden Smith at the FORUM Tip-Off

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

SOUTHPORT — This past weekend, two of the best guards in Indiana's senior class — and two future Purdue teammates — squared off at the FORUM Tip-Off Classic, with Fletcher Loyer's Homestead team winning a close game over Braden Smith and Westfield.

Get a look at both players in action in these GoldandBlack.com videos.

Videographer: Jordan Jones.


Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}