GoldandBlack.com video interview: Former Purdue captain Rapheal Davis
Prior video interviews: Robbie Hummel | Ryan Cline
Rapheal Davis is widely viewed as one of the players most influential toward Purdue's sustained success of the past several years, as it was his leadership that was critically Important In the Boilermakers rebounding from back-to-back disappointing seasons.
Now, as Purdue moves away from another difficult season and again faces some leadership questions, GoldandBlack.com caught up with Davis in Atlanta for the following Interview, to discuss leadership, defense, his career and more.
