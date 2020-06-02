News More News
GoldandBlack.com video interview: Former Purdue captain Rapheal Davis

Purdue's Rapheal Davis
Rapheal Davis was a key figure in Purdue's turnaround following a pair of difficult seasons. (Tom Campbell)
Brian Neubert
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Rapheal Davis is widely viewed as one of the players most influential toward Purdue's sustained success of the past several years, as it was his leadership that was critically Important In the Boilermakers rebounding from back-to-back disappointing seasons.

Now, as Purdue moves away from another difficult season and again faces some leadership questions, GoldandBlack.com caught up with Davis in Atlanta for the following Interview, to discuss leadership, defense, his career and more.

