GoldandBlack.com video interview: Kyle Bilodeau at the All-American Bowl
SAN ANTONIO — Purdue seems to have landed a very good prospect in Virginia tight end Kyle Bilodeau, as reflected by his selection to the All-American Bowl.
Bilodeau joins fellow Purdue signee George Karlaftis and target David Bell, who'll announce his college decision Saturday during the game, in San Antonio, where the All-American Bowl will kick off at 1 p.m. and be broadcast nationally on NBC.
In this video interview below, Bilodeau discusses the all-star event, Purdue, the recruiting process and more.
