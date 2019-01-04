SAN ANTONIO — Purdue seems to have landed a very good prospect in Virginia tight end Kyle Bilodeau, as reflected by his selection to the All-American Bowl.

Bilodeau joins fellow Purdue signee George Karlaftis and target David Bell, who'll announce his college decision Saturday during the game, in San Antonio, where the All-American Bowl will kick off at 1 p.m. and be broadcast nationally on NBC.

In this video interview below, Bilodeau discusses the all-star event, Purdue, the recruiting process and more.