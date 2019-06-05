NEW CASTLE — Mason Gillis was idled one final time on his home floor at New Castle High School Wednesday night, a spectator for the Indiana All-Stars' win over their junior counterparts.

But, now that a long recovery from knee surgery is just about over, Gillis could take solace in knowing soon he'll be back, only on a bigger court.

The incoming Purdue freshman said Wednesday night that he's been fully cleared to resume playing. He's yet to play five-on-five, and won't until Purdue, and opted against rushing things by playing for the Indiana All-Stars, after being named to the team as an honorarium as much as anything since he didn't play a game as a senior.

"I'm back," Gillis said. "I can do everything. I just wasn't going to play this week, because there wasn't any reason to risk an injury. But by the time I get to Purdue — I move in June 9, school starts June 10, and workouts start June 10 — I should be full-go for those."

But the recovery phase now gives way to the rounding-back-into-form phase.

"The only thing I haven't done is five-on-five," Gillis said, "and I was touching 11-4, 11-5 (in the vertical) before and now I'm touching around 11, so that's something I have to work at. Just little things, and I just have to get in a game setting to feel how it is."

More on Gillis to come in the days ahead.