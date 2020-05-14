Deion Burks had known for some time Purdue was going to be his choice.

Purdue knew, as well.

"They actually wanted me to commit way earlier," Burks said. "But I told them how significant the May 13 date was and they respected my wishes and made that come true."

The significance: The four-year anniversary of his mother's passing. That difficult occasion became the backdrop for a "special" occasion — Burks' Wednesday commitment to Purdue.

"It was definitely the coaches," Burks said. "I definitely meshed with the coaches and they've been keeping it real with me from the jump," Burks said.