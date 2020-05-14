GoldandBlack.com video interview: New Purdue commitment Deion Burks
Deion Burks had known for some time Purdue was going to be his choice.
Purdue knew, as well.
"They actually wanted me to commit way earlier," Burks said. "But I told them how significant the May 13 date was and they respected my wishes and made that come true."
The significance: The four-year anniversary of his mother's passing. That difficult occasion became the backdrop for a "special" occasion — Burks' Wednesday commitment to Purdue.
"It was definitely the coaches," Burks said. "I definitely meshed with the coaches and they've been keeping it real with me from the jump," Burks said.
The Rivals.com three-star prospect, projected slot receiver and anticipated mid-year transfer became the Boilermakers' eighth 2021 commitment and second wide receiver, joining Preston Terrell.
"I feel like I'm very explosive with the ball being a smaller receiver I feel like I attack the ball like a 6-foot receiver could and I can do a lot of things," Burks said. "I feel like I have good route-running, good feet, good hands and I can catch. I think altogether it's a pretty complete package, but I can definitely still get better."
A product of talent-rich Belleville High School in the Detroit area, Burks chose Purdue over a final list that also included Iowa State, Kentucky, Indiana, Boston College and Cincinnati.
Here's our full Zoom interview.
