GoldandBlack.com video interview: Purdue commitment Camden Heide

HOOVER, Ala. — Last month, Purdue picked up Commitment No. 3 for its Class of 2022 when Minnesota swingman Camden Heide committed to the Boilermakers during the June official visit season.

On Thursday, the first day of the July evaluation period, GoldandBlack.com caught up with Heide at the adidas 3-Stripes Select event in the Birmingham area for this video interview, with much more to come.



