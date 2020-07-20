As Purdue continues to build its 2021 recruiting class, it might be easy to overlook the group's first member, because Preston Terrell committed so long ago.

The wide receiver from Brownsburg committed to the Boilermakers last September, ending his recruitment before it even really began, and giving Purdue another high-level athlete at a position where it's accumulated quite a stockpile of talent.

Terrell discusses his skill set at wide receiver, the pandemic, Purdue and more here in this GoldandBlack.com video interview.

Excerpts below