GoldandBlack.com video interview: Rivals' Josh Helmholdt on Purdue targets
It's a strong year in the state of Indiana, the epicenter of Purdue's 2021 football recruiting efforts.To discuss in-state talent, as well as some of the Boilermakers' early commitments and highest...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news