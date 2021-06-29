GoldandBlack.com video: Jalen Washington at the Charlie Hughes Showcase
CARMEL — After an extended layoff due to injury, Jalen Washington was back on the floor this weekend in time for college coaches to see him during the second and final June evaluation period.
Get a look at what they saw from the Rivals.com four-star forward from Gary West Side in this GoldandBlack.com video from his four games at Carmel High School.
