 GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Jalen Washington at the Charlie Hughes Showcase
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-29 13:53:44 -0500') }} basketball Edit

GoldandBlack.com video: Jalen Washington at the Charlie Hughes Showcase

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert
Purdue target Jalen Washington
Jalen Washington is Purdue's top remaining Class of 2022 recruiting target. (GoldandBlack.com)

CARMEL — After an extended layoff due to injury, Jalen Washington was back on the floor this weekend in time for college coaches to see him during the second and final June evaluation period.

Get a look at what they saw from the Rivals.com four-star forward from Gary West Side in this GoldandBlack.com video from his four games at Carmel High School.

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}