More from Day 12: What stood out ($)
Jeff Brohm turned his team loose for live tackling periods on Saturday, using a section in the middle of practice to allow players to get physical.
Mostly, though, Purdue was "thud" tempo during its scrimmage session the week before its spring game.
"It was a productive scrimmage," Brohm said. "We saw both sides make plays. Without question, we still have a long ways to go. But they did work hard. There's a lot of young guys that we just have to continue to get repetitions so they now what they can do, so they can execute, play physical and find a way to make plays on both sides of the ball."
More from Brohm:
