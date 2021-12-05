 GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Jeff Brohm, Mike Bobinski on Music City Bowl
football

GoldandBlack.com video: Jeff Brohm, Mike Bobinski on Music City Bowl

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert
Purdue's Jeff Brohm and Mike Bobinski

Purdue's headed back to Nashville for the Music City Bowl, this time to face Tennessee.

Sunday evening, Coach Jeff Brohm and athletic director Mike Bobinski met with the media to discuss the bowl game, the Volunteers, George Karlaftis and David Bell and more.

See what they had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video.

{{ article.author_name }}