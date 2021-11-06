GoldandBlack.com video: Jeff Brohm on beating No. 5 Michigan State
Purdue pulled its second monumental upset of the season Saturday afternoon, beating No. 5 Michigan State 40-29.
Afterward coach Jeff Brohm met with the media to discuss another signature win under his watch.
See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video.
