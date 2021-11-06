 GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Jeff Brohm on beating No. 5 Michigan State
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-06 19:24:12 -0500') }} football Edit

GoldandBlack.com video: Jeff Brohm on beating No. 5 Michigan State

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Purdue pulled its second monumental upset of the season Saturday afternoon, beating No. 5 Michigan State 40-29.

Afterward coach Jeff Brohm met with the media to discuss another signature win under his watch.

See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video.

{{ article.author_name }}