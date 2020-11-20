GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Jeff Brohm, players on loss to Northwestern

GoldandBlack.com video: Jeff Brohm, players on loss to Northwestern
In incredibly maddening fashion, Purdue lost an important game at Minnesota Friday night, done in by a controversial penalty In the final minute, on top of all the struggles that brought the game to that point.
Afterward, Coach Jeff Brohm and players Jack Plummer, Derrick Barnes and Rondale Moore met with the media.
See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos of Purdue's Zoom sessions.
