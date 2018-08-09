Mark Tommerdahl's nearing his first season as an assistant coach at Purdue, where he'll oversee two particularly important elements for the Boilermakers — their special teams and a tight end position that should be one of the strongest on the team.

See what Tommerdahl and veteran tight ends Cole Herdman and Brycen Hopkins had to say after Thursday's Purdue training camp practice here in this GoldandBlack.com video.