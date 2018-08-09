GoldandBlack.com video: Mark Tommerdahl, Purdue tight ends
Mark Tommerdahl's nearing his first season as an assistant coach at Purdue, where he'll oversee two particularly important elements for the Boilermakers — their special teams and a tight end position that should be one of the strongest on the team.
See what Tommerdahl and veteran tight ends Cole Herdman and Brycen Hopkins had to say after Thursday's Purdue training camp practice here in this GoldandBlack.com video.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.