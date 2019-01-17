Ticker
GoldandBlack.com video: Matt Painter on Indiana and more

As his team prepares for Saturday's meeting with Indiana, Purdue coach Matt Painter met with the media Thursday to discuss IU, his team's offensive improvement, Trevion Williams and much more.

See what he had to say here in this FREE video. More coverage to come.

