GoldandBlack.com video: Matt Painter on Michigan State, more
Playing its best basketball of the season, having now won seven of eight, Purdue prepares now for its biggest home game of the season, Sunday against sixth-ranked Michigan State.
Friday, Matt Painter met with local media to discuss the Spartans and more. See what he had to say here in this FREE GoldandBlack.com video.
More coverage to come this afternoon.
