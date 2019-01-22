GoldandBlack.com video: Matt Painter on Ohio State, more
In advance of his team's Wednesday night game at Ohio State, Purdue coach Matt Painter met with local media to discuss the Buckeyes, his team's progress, Trevion Williams and more.
See what he had to say here in this video, with more coverage to come this afternoon.
