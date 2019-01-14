Ticker
GoldandBlack.com video: Matt Painter on Rutgers and more

More: Purdue 2018-19 roster | 2018-19 men's basketball schedule

Coming off an important overtime win at Wisconsin Friday night, Purdue returns home for Tuesday night's meeting with Rutgers.

Matt Painter looks back on the Madison and ahead to the Scarlet Knights here in this GoldandBlack.com video.

