GoldandBlack.com video: Matt Painter on Rutgers and more
Coming off an important overtime win at Wisconsin Friday night, Purdue returns home for Tuesday night's meeting with Rutgers.
Matt Painter looks back on the Madison and ahead to the Scarlet Knights here in this GoldandBlack.com video.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.