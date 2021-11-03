 GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Matt Painter on Thursday's exhibition, lineups
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-03 13:27:27 -0500') }} football Edit

GoldandBlack.com video: Matt Painter on Thursday's exhibition, lineups

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Thursday night, No. 7 Purdue plays in front of a real Mackey Arena crowd for the first time in more than a year-and-a-half, when it hosts the University of Indianapolis for a sold-out exhibition game.

Wednesday, Coach Matt Painter met with the media to discuss the preseason and more.

See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video.

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}