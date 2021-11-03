GoldandBlack.com video: Matt Painter on Thursday's exhibition, lineups
Thursday night, No. 7 Purdue plays in front of a real Mackey Arena crowd for the first time in more than a year-and-a-half, when it hosts the University of Indianapolis for a sold-out exhibition game.
Wednesday, Coach Matt Painter met with the media to discuss the preseason and more.
See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.