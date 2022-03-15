GoldandBlack.com video: Matt Painter, players discuss Purdue's NCAA trip
On Wednesday, Purdue will leave for Milwaukee, where it'll open NCAA Tournament play Friday afternoon against Yale.
Tuesday, Coach Matt Painter and players Jaden Ivey and Eric Hunter met with the media to discuss the tournament, the season and much more.
See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos.
