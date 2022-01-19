GoldandBlack.com video: Matt Painter, players on Purdue's trip to IU
Thursday, fourth-ranked Purdue puts its nine-game rivalry win streak on the line at Indiana.
Tuesday, Coach Matt Painter and players Sasha Stefanovic, Eric Hunter and Zach Edey met with the media to discuss the trip to Bloomington, the Illinois win and more.
See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.