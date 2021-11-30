GoldandBlack.com video: Matt Painter, players on Purdue's win vs. FSU
No. 2 Purdue kept rolling Tuesday night, routing Florida State 93-65 In the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
Afterward, Matt Painter and players Ethan Morton, Jaden Ivey and Brandon Newman met with the media to discuss the game, as did Seminole coach Leonard Hamilton.
See what they had to say here In this GoldandBlack.com videos.
