 GoldandBlack.com video: Matt Painter, players on Purdue's win vs. FSU
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-30 21:22:28 -0600') }}

GoldandBlack.com video: Matt Painter, players on Purdue's win vs. FSU

Brian Neubert
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

No. 2 Purdue kept rolling Tuesday night, routing Florida State 93-65 In the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Afterward, Matt Painter and players Ethan Morton, Jaden Ivey and Brandon Newman met with the media to discuss the game, as did Seminole coach Leonard Hamilton.

See what they had to say here In this GoldandBlack.com videos.

