GoldandBlack.com video: Matt Painter, players on win over Indiana State
No. 7 Purdue improved to 2-0 Friday night with a convincing win over Indiana State in Mackey Arena, 92-67.
Afterward, coach Matt Painter and players Jaden Ivey, Trevion Williams and Zach Edey met with the media.
See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos.
