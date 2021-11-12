 GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Matt Painter, players on win over Indiana State
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-12 22:05:17 -0600') }} basketball Edit

GoldandBlack.com video: Matt Painter, players on win over Indiana State

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

No. 7 Purdue improved to 2-0 Friday night with a convincing win over Indiana State in Mackey Arena, 92-67.

Afterward, coach Matt Painter and players Jaden Ivey, Trevion Williams and Zach Edey met with the media.

See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos.

{{ article.author_name }}