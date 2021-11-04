GoldandBlack.com video: Matt Painter, players on win over U-Indy
Purdue played its one and only exhibition game on Thursday night, defeating the University of Indianapolis 86-64 that leaves the Boilermakers will plenty to look to fine-tune prior to the season.
Afterward, coach Matt Painter and players Brandon Newman, Zach Edey and Caleb Furst met with the media.
See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.