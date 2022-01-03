GoldandBlack.com video: Matt Painter, Purdue players on loss to Wisconsin
Purdue's off to just a 1-2 start to the Big Ten season following the third-ranked Boilermakers' 74-69 home loss to No. 23 Wisconsin Monday night in Mackey Arena.
Afterward, Boilermaker coach Matt Painter and players Jaden Ivey, Zach Edey and Ethan Morton met with the media to discuss the loss. And Wisconsin guard Greg Gard and star Johnny Davis discussed the win.
See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.