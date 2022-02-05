GoldandBlack.com video: Matt Painter, Purdue players on Michigan win
No. 4 Purdue earned a hard-fought win over Michigan Saturday afternoon, 82-76, the Boilermakers' fifth consecutive victory.
Afterward, Matt Painter and players Jaden Ivey, Trevion Williams and Mason Gillis met with the media to discuss the win and more. Also, Michigan coach Juwan Howard and Wolverine players.
See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos.
