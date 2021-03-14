GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Matt Painter, Purdue players on NCAA draw

GoldandBlack.com video: Matt Painter, Purdue players on NCAA draw
Purdue's back in the NCAA Tournament, the No. 4 seed in the event's South Regional, slated to play North Texas on Friday.
Sunday, following the selection show, Boilermaker coach Matt Painter and players Trevion Williams and Jaden Ivey met with the media to discuss the NCAA Tournament and more.
See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos of Purdue's Zoom sessions.
