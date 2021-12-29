GoldandBlack.com video: Matt Painter, Purdue players on Nicholls win
No. 3 Purdue capped non-conference play unbeaten Wednesday evening, with a 104-90 win over Nicholls.
Afterward, Coach Matt Painter and players Isaiah Thompson, Brandon Newman and Zach Edey met with the media to discuss the win.
See what they had to say here In these GoldandBlack.com videos.
