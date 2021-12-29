 GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Matt Painter, Purdue players on Nicholls win
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-29 18:54:16 -0600') }} basketball Edit

GoldandBlack.com video: Matt Painter, Purdue players on Nicholls win

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert
Purdue coach Matt Painter
Purdue coach Matt Painter

No. 3 Purdue capped non-conference play unbeaten Wednesday evening, with a 104-90 win over Nicholls.

Afterward, Coach Matt Painter and players Isaiah Thompson, Brandon Newman and Zach Edey met with the media to discuss the win.

See what they had to say here In these GoldandBlack.com videos.

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}