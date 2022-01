STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — As was No. 3 Purdue's full expectation, the Boilermakers had to battle for their 74-67 win over former staffer Micah Shrewsberry's Penn State.

Afterward, both coaches and Purdue players Trevion Williams, Sasha Stefanovic and Mason Gillis met with the media to discuss the game.

See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos.