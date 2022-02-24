GoldandBlack.com video: Matt Painter, Purdue players on the week off, MSU
During a much-needed and well-timed weeklong break in the schedule, fourth-ranked Purdue took two full days off in advance of this critical final three-game stretch, starting Saturday at Michigan State.
Thursday, Matt Painter and Boilermaker players Sasha Stefanovic and Trevion Williams met with the media to discuss the break, the Spartans and more.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.