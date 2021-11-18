GoldandBlack.com video: Matt Painter, Purdue players on UNC, more
Thursday afternoon, No. 6 Purdue departed for Connecticut, where the Boilermakers will meet their first-level competition of the season, starting with North Carolina on Saturday.
Before leaving, Coach Matt Painter and players met with the media to discuss the trip and more.
See what they had to say here In these GoldandBlack.com videos.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.