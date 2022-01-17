GoldandBlack.com video: Matt Painter, Purdue players on win at Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Fourth-ranked Purdue scored its biggest win of the season — and undoubtedly its most exhausting — Monday afternoon, beating No. 17 Illinois 96-88 In double overtime.
Afterward, Coach Matt Painter and players Zach Edey, Sasha Stefanovic, Jaden Ivey and Eric Hunter met with the media to discuss the game.
See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos.
