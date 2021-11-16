GoldandBlack.com video: Matt Painter, Purdue players on Wright State win
Purdue rolled once again In Its final tune-up before the Hall of Fame Tip-Off event, routing Wright State 96-52 Tuesday night In Mackey Arena.
Afterward, Coach Matt Painter and players Trevion Williams, Zach Edey and Caleb Furst met with the media to discuss the win.
See what they had to say here In these GoldandBlack.com videos.
