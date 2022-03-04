GoldandBlack.com video: Matt Painter, Purdue seniors discuss IU, senior day
Saturday, No. 8 Purdue closes its regular season and says good-bye to its seniors, as the Boilermakers host Indiana on senior day.
Friday, Coach Matt Painter and seniors Sasha Stefanovic, Eric Hunter and Trevion Williams met with the media to discuss the occasion, the Hoosiers, the past two losses and more.
See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.