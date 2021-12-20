GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue 2023 commitment Myles Colvin
INDIANAPOLIS — Purdue got its 2023 class off to a big start back in July when Boilermaker legacy Myles Colvin committed.
Get a look at the wing from Heritage Christian in action from three of his games thus far during his junior season here in these GoldandBlack.com videos.
VS SCECINA
VS SOUTHPORT
VS LAWRENCE NORTH
