 GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue 2023 commitment Myles Colvin
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-20 12:41:48 -0600') }} basketball Edit

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue 2023 commitment Myles Colvin

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
Purdue commitment Myles Colvin
Purdue commitment Myles Colvin (GoldandBlack.com)

INDIANAPOLIS — Purdue got its 2023 class off to a big start back in July when Boilermaker legacy Myles Colvin committed.

Get a look at the wing from Heritage Christian in action from three of his games thus far during his junior season here in these GoldandBlack.com videos.

VS SCECINA

VS SOUTHPORT

VS LAWRENCE NORTH

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}