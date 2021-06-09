GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue 2023 target Myles Colvin
NOBLESVILLE — Purdue wasted little time going all in on Indianapolis' Myles Colvin, offering the junior-to-be from Heritage Christian and Boilermaker legacy on June 1 during an unofficial visit.
Get a look at what Matt Painter and his staff see in the 6-foot-5, 190-pound wing here in this GoldandBlack.com video from Tuesday night's Pacers Athletic Center high school league games in Noblesville.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.