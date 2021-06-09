 GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue 2023 target Myles Colvin
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-09 00:26:05 -0500') }} basketball

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue 2023 target Myles Colvin

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert
Purdue target Myles Colvin
Myles Colvin is a Purdue priority for the 2023 class. (GoldandBlack.com)

NOBLESVILLE — Purdue wasted little time going all in on Indianapolis' Myles Colvin, offering the junior-to-be from Heritage Christian and Boilermaker legacy on June 1 during an unofficial visit.

Get a look at what Matt Painter and his staff see in the 6-foot-5, 190-pound wing here in this GoldandBlack.com video from Tuesday night's Pacers Athletic Center high school league games in Noblesville.

