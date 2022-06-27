GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue 2024 target Jack Benter

One of the key developments of the spring evaluation periods for Purdue was the establishment of Jack Benter as a clear Boilermaker priority from the 2024 class.

Matt Painter and his staff closely watched the prolific-scoring and highly skilled guard from Brownstown Central during both June evaluation periods and the program's team camp and has now offered a scholarship.

Get a look at Benter in action from just half of one of his games at this past weekend's Charlie Hughes Shootout and from the IBCA Top 100 Showcase the weekend prior here in these GoldandBlack.com videos.