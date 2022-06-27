GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue 2024 target Jack Benter
One of the key developments of the spring evaluation periods for Purdue was the establishment of Jack Benter as a clear Boilermaker priority from the 2024 class.
Matt Painter and his staff closely watched the prolific-scoring and highly skilled guard from Brownstown Central during both June evaluation periods and the program's team camp and has now offered a scholarship.
Get a look at Benter in action from just half of one of his games at this past weekend's Charlie Hughes Shootout and from the IBCA Top 100 Showcase the weekend prior here in these GoldandBlack.com videos.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.