GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue 2024 target JT Rock
INDIANAPOLIS — Earlier this month, Purdue established South Dakota's JT Rock as its next 7-footer target, offering the big man during a campus visit a day before the first April evaluation period.
Get a look at the Class of 2024 big man in action from that evaluation period in this GoldandBlack.com video from two of Rock's games at the RecruitLook Hoops Indy Showcase at Lawrence Central last weekend.
