Purdue coach Jeff Brohm at Big Ten media day

INDIANAPOLIS — The Big Ten's football coaches and top players converged on Indianapolis this weekend for Big Ten football media day.

See what Purdue coach Jeff Brohm had to say here in this video from Lucas Oil Stadium.

• Purdue's team should be near 90 percent vaccinated by the end of July.

• Sam Garvin is dealing with a back issue that threatens his season. He was slated to be the backup center behind Gus Hartwig. If Purdue needed a No. 2 center, Spencer Holstege would likely slide over from left guard to snap. The staff also has been working out Greg Long, Jared Bycznski and Josh Kaltenberger at center, too.

• Brohm still thinks that if you want to win, you have to be able to throw the football. Still wants to have balance on offense.



• Brohm wants his defense to be more aggressive, to play offense on defense. It will be about making plays.

• Brohm will be more involved with the defense. One of the biggest things he did was change the terminology to what he was familiar with.

• With DT Anthony Watts out to start the season due to a foot injury, Branson Deen and Lawrence Johnson will be anchors inside. Brohm also mentioned Indiana transfer Damarjhe Lewis and JC transfer PrinceBoyd James, in addition to Bryce Austin and Greg Hudgins.



• Likes the idea of having two full-time coaches o-line coaches working with five o-linemen. Said o-line coach Dale Williams and assistant o-line coach Neil Callaway work well together. Callaway was promoted from senior analyst to a full-time spot. TE coach Ryan Wallace was moved to an off-field role to accommodate the change.

• Mentions the work ethic and want-to of George Karlaftis. He's healthy and ready to go.

