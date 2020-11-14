GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Jeff Brohm, players on loss to Northwestern

GoldandBlack.com video: Jeff Brohm, players on loss to Northwestern
Purdue's hopes for a significant Big Ten West win Saturday night went by the wayside as Its fourth-quarter comeback vs. Northwestern fell short.
Afterward, Coach Jeff Brohm and players Aidan O'Connell, Zander Horvath, David Bell and Derrick Barnes met with the media to discuss the loss.
See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos of Purdue's Zoom sessions.
