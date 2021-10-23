GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm on loss to Wisconsin
Purdue's losing streak to Wisconsin hit 15 on Saturday, as the 25th-ranked Boilermakers absorbed a buzzkill of a 30-13 loss to the Badgers in Ross-Ade Stadium.
Hear what Boilermaker coach Jeff Brohm had to say about the game here oin this GoldandBlack.com video.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.