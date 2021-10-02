 GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm on Minnesota loss
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-02 15:15:47 -0500') }} football Edit

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm on Minnesota loss

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Done in by missed opportunities on offense, Purdue dropped a maddening 20-13 loss to Minnesota on Saturday afternoon in Ross-Ade Stadium.

After, Boilermaker coach Jeff Brohm met with the media to discuss the loss, red-zone offense and more.

See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video.

{{ article.author_name }}