GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm on Minnesota loss
Done in by missed opportunities on offense, Purdue dropped a maddening 20-13 loss to Minnesota on Saturday afternoon in Ross-Ade Stadium.
After, Boilermaker coach Jeff Brohm met with the media to discuss the loss, red-zone offense and more.
See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video.
