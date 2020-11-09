 GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm on Northwestern and more
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-09 10:55:07 -0600') }} football Edit

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm on Northwestern and more

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm
Jeff Brohm's 2-0 Boilermakers host 3-0 Northwestern Saturday night in Ross-Ade Stadium.
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Big game for Purdue this weekend, as the unbeaten Boilermakers host unbeaten Northwestern Saturday night, both looking for a leg up in the Big Ten West standings.

After an impromptu weekend off, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm met with the media Monday morning to discuss the Wildcats and much more.

See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video of Purdue's Zoom session.

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}